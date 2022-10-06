Drumragh pupils enjoy crêpe cuisine

Pupils at an Omagh school were able to put their language skills to the test while enjoying some tasty treats in celebration of this year’s European Languages Day.

The Modern Languages department at Drumragh Integrated College seized the opportunity to offer their students a real-life experience using their French oral skills with two French native speakers, by inviting the Chez Manu crêpe van along to the school.

Students enjoyed a delicious crêpe of their choice – but only once they had ordered it in the target language!

A spokesperson for the school said, “The occasion presented itself as, ‘If we cannot travel to France, let us allow France to come to us’.”

The visit of Chez Manu was just one of an array of fun and cultural activities enjoyed by pupils at the school on the day.