Dunamanagh woman passes away on anniversary of husband’s murder

A DUNAMANAGH woman has passed away on the 50th anniversary of her husband’s murder.

Margaret Hamilton died on December 20, fifty years to the day since her husband Ellis was shot and killed by the IRA.

Paying tribute this week was the director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Kenny Donaldson.

Advertisement

“Fifty years ago on Tuesday December 20 1972, Ellis Hamilton, just 30 years of age and a part-time UDR soldier, was cruelly murdered by cowardly terrorists who skulked around and shot him when he was at his most vulnerable. He was shot as a civilian but, whether murdered in civilian form or wearing his UDR uniform, there was never a justification for this action.”

Later that day, UDA/UFF terrorists carried out an attack on Annie’s Bar, killing five civilians in retaliation for Ellis’s murder.

“He left behind Margaret and their 4-year-old daughter Jacqueline, that home and family was devastated – their life had forever changed in an instance of sectarian and ethnic motivated hate,” Mr Donaldson continued.

“No-one has been held accountable for that murder and no apology has been received.”

Just days before Margaret’s passing, she and her daughter Jacqueline were present at a special service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving held in Donemana Presbyterian Church marking the upcoming 50th Anniversary since Ellis was murdered, with past colleagues, friends, neighbours and the broader community.

Mr Donaldson said he was ‘blessed’ to have shared a few words with Margaret at the service and remarked that the ‘twinkle in her eye, a beautiful smile and a wit in how she expressed herself’ was still present despite her age.

Margaret was laid to rest in Upper Cumber Cemetery on December 23 following a Service of Thanksgiving in her home.