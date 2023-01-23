Dungannon school celebrates achievements of senior pupils

GOVERNORS, staff, parents and students – past and present – gathered at Integrated College Dungannon to attend the school’s annual senior prizegiving ceremony celebrating the achievements of senior students for the academic year 2021/22.

Elizabeth Seale, vice-principal for teaching and learning, welcomed the platform party to the stage and invited all present to join her in saying the college prayer.

Then, principal, Andrew Sleeth, delivered his address, congratulating the students on their achievements, before form student awards, year head awards and individual cups were presented by vice-principal for pastoral care, Maura McKenna.

Students who completed their GCSE examinations in languages and mathematics in Year 11 were congratulated by Mr Sleeth, who then congratulated outgoing Year 12 GCSE students on achieving the highest percentage pass rate at GCSE ever achieved at the college.

Lynda Forde, senior teacher, presented the awards for GCSE excellence and Andrew Blackadder, head of sixth form, presented A-Level Certificates to former students who had returned to the college, from university and work, for the event.

Zoe Faloon, guest speaker and former student of ICD, then addressed those present offering words of encouragement and advice to the senior students.

Zoe is a Rugby Development Officer with Ulster Rugby and holds a degree in sports coaching from Ulster University. She has been with the organisation for more than nine years and is responsible for delivering all aspects of the IRFU Development Programme, specifically focusing on the women’s and girls’ game within the province. Further to her address, Zoe presented past students with their awards for A-Level excellence

Miss McKenna presented certificates and book vouchers to the many students who have maintained 100 per-cent attendance at the college. This was followed by Mrs Seale congratulating international students on their JET Examination success.

The presentations, at the ceremony, concluded with an acknowledgement of the successes of the many students receiving peripatetic tuition in an instrument or voice.

After the ceremony, the guest speaker, Zoe Faloon, met with prize winners and was thanked by Mr Sleeth for giving so freely of her time to visit and encourage the students.

The event concluded with a performance by Levi Warnock on piano who played his own medley arrangement, much to the delight of the audience.