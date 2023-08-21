Dungannon Silver Band’s musical mountain climb

Members of Dungannon Silver Band will play a short concert at the top of the North’s highest peak in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

The 20 musicians will climb Slieve Donard early next month. Given the apt name of ‘Brass Ascending’, the event will also raise funds for the band.

Dean McCoy, chair of Dungannon Silver Band, said, “We believe we are the first band to undertake this unique challenge and our training is under way for the climb, set to take place on September 2, 2023.

“Our band enjoys getting out and about and we know that the Air Ambulance is a lifeline for so many people and any one of us might need it.

“We have set up an online JustGiving fundraising page for any contributions, or it can also be accessed through our Facebook page.”

The band has been going for over 120 years and entertains numerous audiences throughout the North annually. This challenge encapsulates perfectly the spirit of the band.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in around 25 minutes.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said, “This is certainly a first and we wish the climbers every success with their challenge. It’s a challenge for most people to climb to the top of Slieve Donard without carrying a musical instrument!

“The contributions for the charity will help the medical team reach critically ill patients, which happens on average twice a day.”

Further information on the charity can be found by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 92622677.