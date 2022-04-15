Dungannon students triumph at SWC inter-campus fitness competition

SOUTH Tyrone students came out on top at the first ever intercampus South West College (SWC) Fitness Trainer Skills Competition held last month.

Sports students from the SWC Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh and campuses descended on the custom-built fitness suite at Erne to demonstrate their enthusiasm and skill to be crowned Intercampus Fitness Trainer champion. The exciting event was split into two tasks; to plan and deliver an effective training session for an individual (one to one) by providing a 30-minute full-body workout and to provide a small group (three to four) 20-minute HITT session to Enniskillen Sports students studying at Level 3 to FD Degree in Sport & Exercise.

Level 3 Sports students competed against their college peers by setting the pace, with complete control of the equipment and the gym to showcase their general professionalism, communication skills, exercise demonstration, and technique correction, with the SWC Dungannon campus securing victory and taking all three top spots.

Oliver McIIravie from Dungannon fought off stiff competition to secure first place, and IIze Vilande from Cookstown and Betija Baltina from Coalisland took joint second place. The winning students received a certificate and coveted prize, with participants’ recognition awarded with a special token.

Ryan Doherty, who is a sports lecturer at SWC, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase the skills they have developed through studying at SWC. This allows students to challenge themselves, demonstrating what they have learnt and putting it into a practical environment.

“The intercampus competition develops confidence by creating a fun learning environment; the atmosphere was great, everyone was buzzing. We saw a range of employability skills on display, such as creativity, working under pressure, adaptability, and communication skills, which the format of the competition caters for.”

He added, “All our Sports courses offer practical based learning, which we believe is an integral part of the student’s journey towards their own personal success.”

