PUPILS from four primary schools in Dungannon recently took part in an arts and culture programme aimed at building friendships to help prepare them for their transition to secondary school.

The ‘Children United’ programme concluded at the end of June with a celebration event hosted by musician, Malachi Cush.

Delivered over five weeks by Beam Creative Network, the programme featured activities such as music, drama and creative writing; and was supported by Apex Housing Association (Apex) and Radius Housing through the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The four schools involved were: Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School; Gaelscoil Aodha Rua; Howard Primary School; and Windmill Integrated Primary School.

The celebratory event saw pupils come together to showcase some of their creative writing and music at the Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre.

Sharon Hunt, senior communities officer at Apex, said, “Dungannon is a diverse community, with local schools educating young people from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

“This valuable programme was developed in partnership with local groups, who saw a need for young people to connect and share their cultural experiences,” she described.

“Through music, drama and creative writing, this programme has united these young people, enabling them to move to big school with new friendships and more cultural awareness.”

‘Children United’ was supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme had its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy, which reflected the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.