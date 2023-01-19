Dungannon teen named North’s best young chef

A DUNGANNON teenager, who one day hopes to run her own restaurant, has been named the North’s ‘Best Young Chef’.

Kristen Nugent, a student at St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, won first prize in this year’s Springboard FutureChef NI competition.

Kristen cooked up a Fermanagh chicken tasting plate as her main course, with an apple upside down cake for dessert.

Judges Noel McMeel; Sean Owens; last year’s winner Michael Thompson; and chef Geoff Baird from event sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, all agreed that Kristen’s efforts were awarded the most points for taste, presentation, value, provenance and minimal waste.

“It’s been a great competition and learning experience, and I’m very thankful to get the opportunity to do something I really love,” says Kristen.

Kristen, runner-up in last year’s competition, was mentored by Dungannon chef, James Devine.

She will now head to London in March to represent Northern Ireland in the UK-wide Springboard FutureChef final.

“I’m really excited to go to London and get to work with my mentor James Devine on another dish and learn new skills,” the Dungannon teenager said.

Kristen was selected as the winner from 1,650 students who registered to take part in this year’s competition, which is more than double the number from last year.

“I’ve always had an interest in good food, and have been baking since the age of four.

“I took a great interest in cooking during the lockdown in 2020,” continues Kristen.

Chef Geoff Baird, business development chef at Henderson Foodservice, was more than impressed with Kristen’s culinary skills.

He said “Kristen is a hugely worthy winner, and blew us all away with her consideration of flavours, local produce and conscientious cooking.”

Further praise came from Caitriona Lennox, head of Springboard NI, who said she is delighted for Kristen, and her winning dish, further stating that, ‘this has been a fantastic year for the competition, and. if the talent and ambition we have seen this year is any indicator, the future of hospitality in Northern Ireland is in great hands’.

Since Springboard’s ‘Future Chef’ competition began in 1999, almost 200,000 young people aged 12-16 have taken part, and learned how to cook, developing their skills and knowledge with many going on to establish themselves within the industry.

Throughout this time, the competition has progressed, and developed to form part of the overall Springboard FutureChef programme, which offers industry links, online resources, module learning, careers advice and guidance, and a suite of teacher resources.

As the winner, Kristen was also gifted with a set of professional cooking knives; a signed book from renowned chef, Paula McIntyre; a meal voucher from Ulster University’s Academy restaurant; and tickets for the ‘Titanic Experience’.

The ‘Herald would like to congratulate Kristen, and wish her all the best as she heads to London for the FutureChef final in March.