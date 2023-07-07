Eid al-Adha celebrated in Omagh

PEOPLE came from across Ireland to Omagh at the weekend to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the town’s leisure complex.

The Muslim holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

It is observed by Muslims around the world.

On Saturday, people from over 20 different nationalities joined with people from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area to celebrate the holiday.

In Omagh Leisure Complex, there were performances from musicians and dancers from different cultural backgrounds.

The event’s organisers, Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation (ERANO), which has offices in Omagh and Enniskillen, said that the celebrations showed how the area was becoming more multicultural.

ERANO founder, Mary Lafferty, said, “We are blown away by the great support we have received from people across the Fermanagh and Omagh area. We had people from more than 20 nationalities at the event and everyone told us they had a great time. Some travelled from all across Ireland to be at the event.

“We would just like to thank everyone who came along and also Radius Housing, who were funders of the event.”