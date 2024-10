A VIDEO of an eight-year-old karter from Plumbridge putting on a display of drifting and other tricks on a racetrack outside Dublin at the weekend has gone viral.

The footage of Caelin Corr showing off his skills behind the wheel in front of a 5,000-strong crowd of petrol heads has been viewed by more than one million people on TikTok.

Caelin’s dad, Aidan, said that the pair were planning to do some work on his go-kart before doing more demonstrations throughout Ireland next year.

Advertisement

Aidan said, “It took us six months to build the kart and we only finished it in July. It was great to see how much people loved it and watching Caelin’s demo.

“The kart needs some work at this time and we will be changing the motor over to an electric one during the winter. This is so next year when Caelin drives it he has more control and can do more intricate manoeuvres.”

Aidan added, “Caelin was great out there… he wasn’t even nervous. I was, however!

“I could barely eat before he went out on the track, but he was brilliant and the crowd loved it. We started a Youtube account and a TikTok and the response so far has been great.”

Caelimn’s kart is based on Moy driver Frank Kelly’s Mark II Ford Escort, which is incredibly well-known in motor racing circles. Frank competes all across Europe in various rallying and vintage car events with his famed baby blue Escort.

The Moy man said about the replica kart, “It’s great, fantastic. I’m happy for them.”

The event was part of the Drift Masters Round Two event which featured demonstrations from famed drivers from across Ireland and further afield. Including a demonstration by well-known driver Adam LZ from America.