‘Elvis Spectacular’ to launch St Enda’s Christmas season

WHAT promises to be a memorable Christmas season around Healy Park in Omagh begins on Saturday week when the local St Enda’s club hosts an ‘Elvis Spectacular’.

It takes place on Saturday, November 26, and features Ciaran Houlihan with his TCB Band and the Sweet Sensations.

The event will be followed by the Omagh Winter Wonderland, which begins this year on December 2.

Omagh St Enda’s entertainment manager, Nicola Canavan, said everyone at the club was looking forward to both the Elvis Spectacular and the return of the Winter Wonderland.

“This is going to be another very exciting winter season of events around the club,” she said.

“Elvis and his brilliant music continues to be a massive attraction for people in our community. Ciaran Houlihan really does an excellent show and it’s certain to be a highly enjoyable concert featuring all of the best-known Elvis hits.

“Our Omagh Winter Wonderland was a huge success in 2021 and we’ve holding it again this year.

“We are planning for a memorable and enjoyable Christmas season which will engage and attract people of all ages in our community and indeed further afield.”

Tickets for the ‘Elvis Spectacular’ are priced at £10 and are available online at www.omaghstendas.com/elvis or from Caife 32, the club bar and Omagh Locksmiths.

If you need any more information, contact entertainment@omaghstendas.com.