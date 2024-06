STAFF and pupils from St.Eugene’s Primary in Tircur bid a heartfelt farewell as this year’s summer term also marks the closure of this cherished rural school.

St Eugene’s has been providing education to local pupils since 1959, but lost its battle to remain open earlier this year.

The decision was met with a mixture of despair and anger, but on Friday evening there were many tears and laughter as a special function was held to commemorate its contributions to education in the parish of Cappagh over the decades.

Past pupil and Board of Governors member, Barry Donnelly paid tribute to the exceptional pastoral care provided at the school, and emphasised that every moment of its proud history “should be celebrated.”

Aileen Donnelly, head of the Parent Teachers Association, also reflected on the immense contribution made by St Eugene’s within the local community. She highlighted the happy memories created within its walls, adding, “Don’t be sad that it’s over, just glad that it ever happened.”

Former teachers reminisced about the joy of working at the school, while many pupils recounted their childhood memories of attending St Eugene’s.

The current principal, Margaret Donaghy, understandably became emotional when addressing those in attendance.

She paid tribute to the devotion and dedication displayed by everyone associated with St Eugene’s.

Items of memorabilia, old photographs and newspaper cuttings provided the perfect trip down memory lane for those who were pupils and teachers at the school. Included among them were class photographs and rollbooks highlighting how much of a part that St Eugene’s has paid since its opening in 1959 at the foothills of the Sperrins.