PARISHIONERS in Termonmaguirc will have one final opportunity to view the historic parochial house in Carrickmore on Saturday, before it’s demolished in the coming months.

Constructed in the 1920s, the building is situated close to St Colmcille’s Church in the town on a prominent position. It has been a focal point for priests and parishioners alike throughout the past century, but changing times have now resulted in plans for a brand new parochial house for the modern era.

On July 20 between 12 noon and 2pm, local people – many of whom may not have been in the house previously – will get the chance to take a look around. Then, at 2pm, items including old electrical equipment, tables and original fireplaces will be auctioned off in aid of parish funds.

Current Parish Priest, Fr Peter McAnenly is the only priest now serving in Termonmaguirc. He said the house has fallen into disrepair during recent years and the decision has now been made to demolish the property to make way for a new parochial residence.

“There are two houses here on the site of the parochial house. One is the original building constructed in the 1920s and then the extension dating from the 1980s,” he said.

“There are contents within both houses that are now being auctioned. These include fireplaces which were fitted when the old house was first constructed, pieces of furniture, pictures, dining tables and chairs, light-fittings and a range of other items.

“We felt that this was a chance for people to see these items and perhaps purchase them.”

Fr McAnenly said the auction and subsequent demolition will mark the end of an era for the parish.

“This was a very sizeable home built to cater for a number of priests. With the changing face of the Catholic Church and a decline in the number of priests, a large building such as this is no longer fit for purpose,” he added.

“Many people within the parish have to said me that they have never been in the parochial house. On Saturday, there is that chance for people to visit the house before it’s demolished.

“It is a building which has held a prominent position in Carrickmore for the past century. This building has stood on the hill for well over 100 years, and has been a symbol for the parish during that time. This is the close of one chapter and clearly the beginning of another.”