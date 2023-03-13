Eskra cancer survivor running half marathon for Prostate UK

MARTIN O’Hagan was 49-years-old when he found out he had prostate cancer after begrudgingly giving in to his wife’s advice to ‘go and get looked about’.

For a number of weeks, the Eskra man had been getting up a few times per night to use the bathroom, but he did not find this any great cause for concern.

“I said what most men in my position would have said, ‘I’ll be grand’,” explained Martin, who will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK on April 2.

Advertisement

But Martin’s wife, Maeve, did not share his nonchalant attitude to this change in his nighttime routine.

“She kept telling me to go and get looked about, so after a few weeks of it I gave in.

“I will tell you this; I am glad I did,” he reflected.

Martin, who had two young sons at the time, went to his visit his GP, Dr Gormley at Drumragh Family Practice.

TESTS

“He did a few tests, including a PSA blood test, and within two days I was red-flagged, and sent for a biopsy in Altnagelvin,” said Martin.

Slightly more nervous than before, but still relatively sanguine about his situation, Martin was not prepared for what he was about to hear.

Advertisement

“Usually it takes two weeks to be diagnosed after a biopsy, but the doctor was so confident with what he found that he told me there and then that I had aggressive prostate cancer… That was the start of it,” said Martin.

Now just shy of turning 60, Martin is running the London Landmarks Half Marathon for two reasons; to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, and to encourage men to be more willing to go to the doctors.

“Despite the fact that my cancer was aggressive, because I was diagnosed early I still stood a good chance of beating it,” said Martin. “I remember Mr Millar, the doctor looking after me in the Cancer Centre in Belfast City Hospital, assured me that, with the powers of modern treatment, I should be cancer free by the end of the plan.”

TRAGEDY

However, just as Martin was attempting to process the words of his consultant and cultivate a healthier attitude towards the adversity that confronted him, a tragedy befell the family.

“Both my parents passed away within a week of each other… That happened in the time between receiving my diagnosis and beginning my treatment,” said Martin.

In October, Martin began radiotherapy, which lasted to 37 sessions.

“From Monday to Friday, I was in the hospital getting radiotherapy. Yes, it was tough towards the end, but it was well worth it,” he said.

Come Christmas 2011, Martin had received all his treatment and was free of cancer. Had he not made that initial call to the GP when he did, he may not have lived to see his sons grow up.

“I played football for Eskra Emmett’s in my younger days, and, as is the way, my teammates and I have grown older together,” said Martin.

ATTENTIVE

“We are all at an age now where it is important to get checked for these things, especially stuff like prostate cancer. I am urging every man to be attentive and reactive to changes in their body.

“Do not be scared to get checked out. The worst case scenario is that it was a waste of effort, however, it just might save you life,” he said.

To donate to Martin’s JustGiving page just search him on Facebook at ‘Martin O’Hagan’, and click the link on his page.

“I hope that I can raise some money for other men who are diagnosis with prostate cancer, and maybe, off the back of this whole thing, somebody who swept the warning signs to the side will go and get checked out instead,” he concluded.