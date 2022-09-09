Events to celebrate life of popular St Enda’s volunteer

A SPECIALLY-commissioned jersey in memory of a popular Omagh GAA volunteer is currently on sale ahead of special celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the opening of Healy Park.

Chis Keyes died suddenly last year from natural causes. He had devoted his life to the promotion of hurling and camogie at St Endas, both as a player and coach.

On Saturday, September 17, there will be a day devoted to ‘Remembering Chris’.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a walk, and there will also be fun activities to participate in.

Two special camogie and hurling games involving players, who were coached by Chris, will also be held at Healy Park.

Finally, on Saturday night, there will be an evening of music featuring Double Trouble, No Control, and others.

“We’re really looking forward to remembering Chris and his role in promoting hurling and camogie in Omagh and his love of music,” his wife, Angela said.

That same weekend, other events will also mark 50 years since the opening of Healy Park in 1972.

These include the re-dedication of the venue, a meeting of a Tyrone and Donegal Over-35 select, and a group photograph

of some of the players who lined out for the two counties when they played at the opening of the venue.