Explore the heart of historic Ulster

Pull on your hiking boots and get ready to explore some of the most breathtaking parts of the North’s rugged landscapes, as the very first ‘Sperrins Walking Programme’ is set to begin in beautiful earnest next month.

Taking place in September and March 2023 across Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the programme, developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts, ‘Far and Wild’, is designed to help walkers of all abilities to enjoy the stunning surrounds, while promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Participants will discover destinations filled with unique tourism experiences, while enjoying a great choice of walks, ranging from leisurely strolls to more demanding longer treks, all in small groups, guided by experienced leaders.

The programme will begin on September 3 and 4 at the Causeway Coast and Glens, with challenging treks at Banagher Dam, and a delightful trek from Donald’s Hill to Sconce Fort. Curious ramblers will also be immersed in history, as they learn about the Bronze Age to current-day heritage.

On September 17 and 18, walkers will enjoy a wide variety of danders across the mixed terrain of the Balix Boardwalk and Loop; Craignamaddy Loop; Carnanelly-Oughtmore-Goles; Leitrim Hill; Derg Lodge to the Derg River; and Carrickaholten- Golandun McHugh-Causeway.

On September 24 and 25, in co-operation with ‘Embrace Tours’ and local guides, the heartland of Mid-Ulster will be on display for walkers; offering a number of exciting and significant routes, including Glenaruddagh Mountain; Davagh Forest; Moydamlaght Forest to Glenshane Pass over Mullaghmore; and the Moydamlaght Forest looped walk to Eagle’s Rock.

On March 25 and March 26, one of the first programmed stroll for the New Year will include danders across the sparkling Gortin Lakes; Mullaghcarn; Tattynure to Bessy Bell; Sloughan Glen and Bollaght Mountain.

It is the first time that the four councils that make up the Sperrins Partnership – Causeway Coast and Glens; Derry City and Strabane; Mid Ulster; and Fermanagh and Omagh – have come together to deliver a range of walks, accessible for all.

Chair of The Sperrins Partnership, Councillor Dan Kelly, has encouraged everyone to use the opportunity to ‘get out, get active’ – and enjoy our wonderful countryside.

“We are very pleased to announce the inaugural Sperrins Walking Programme of events,” he said.

“The Sperrins Walking Programme encourages everyone to get out and get active, while, at the same time, affording participants the opportunity to absorb the beauty of one of the most spectacular and undiscovered locations in the island of Ireland.”

Lawrence McBride from ‘Far and Wild’ described the Sperrins as ‘a superb location for walking in the heart of historic Ulster’.

“The Sperrins both a diverse upland environment, and a living and working landscape, where people dwell and earn their livelihoods – and have done since neolithic times,” he said. “This makes it a fascinating destination for visiting and local walkers alike, replete with natural and human heritage for more than 8,000 years.

“We are delighted to be back leading walks across four areas of the greater Sperrins hills, and engaging local communities and other excellent walk leaders to help deliver an insightful and fulfilling programme.”

The Sperrins Partnership is a cross-council lead project, with the aim to preserve, enhance and manage the natural, built, and cultural heritage of the Sperrins region.

Meanwhile, ‘Far and Wild’ runs bespoke adventures in the North West of Ireland, connecting with nature as part of our every day.

With friends and loved ones, our guides help you discover nature at the heart of our human story.

For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme, and to book your place, visit: ‘www.farandwild.org/land’ or ‘www.sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking-festival’.