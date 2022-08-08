This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Explore the heart of historic Ulster

  • 8 August 2022
Explore the heart of historic Ulster
Launching the brand new 'Sperrins Walking Programme' are (from left-to-right), councillor Dan Kelly, chair of The Sperrins Partnership; Louise McDermott from Derry City and Strabane District Council; Liz Steele and Ciara Toner from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Mary McKeown from Mid Ulster District Council, and George Bradshaw from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 8 August 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Party Nights June 25 Local victims’ group ‘honoured’ by Commonwealth Games baton Ben blooming with top business award

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY