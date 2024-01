A FABULOUS fashion show hosted a Tyrone grammar school in the run-up to Christmas has raised a total of £7,000 for local charities.

The proceeds from the glitzy St Patrick’s Academy event have been split evenly between end-of-life charity, Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI, with representatives from each being presented with cheques for £3,500.

The fashion show was led by Ciara Connelly and Patricia Donaghy, the Head of Years 11 and 12 respectively, with support from the Key Stage 4 form teachers.

Students in Years 11 and 12 contributed by modelling at the event, sourcing prizes and selling raffle tickets.

A spokesperson from the school added, “A massive thank you goes to the three participating businesses, Cuba, Aurora and As You Do Weddings, and to all the staff and students who helped make it such a successful fundraiser.”