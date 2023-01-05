Family firm closes doors after 100 years in business

A MUCH-LOVED family business that has served a rural community for over 100 years has closed its doors.

Hackett’s, a busy store in Newtownsaville, is steeped in history and can trace its roots back to the late 1800s.

Back then, a local man called Owen Brennan took over the general merchants, public house and funeral business.

Having no successors, Mr Brennan left the general merchant store to his nephew Owen Hackett, a grandfather of the present owners, in 1918.

Ever since, the Hackett family has played a pivotal role in the Eskra community… until the store finally closed at the end of December.

Owner, Patricia Hackett reflects on her time in the store – and its importance to local people – with fondness and nostalgia.

“We were blessed with great staff over the years, and indeed many romances developed in the store with all the Hackett girls marrying men who came to work in the shop!” said Patricia.

In the early days, customers exchanged their eggs for groceries, animal feed or fuel… and goods were sometimes given out regardless of ability to pay.

Christmas was always a busy time as the shop gave out boxes of cake, tea, fruit or a calendar – which were sought after by locals for their ‘pocket’ to put the bills into.

Patrica described Hackett’s as a ‘multi-faceted store where no day was the same’.

“You had many other jobs to do in the shop, aside from serving customers,” she said.

“These ranged from ringing the AI Service for a farmer to say a cow was ‘first noticed’, to answering enquiries about wake or funeral times.”

Patricia concluded with a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the family over the years.

She said, “Thank you to our parents, Eugene and Bernadette who instilled in us the need to be of service, whether in the shop or in the local community.

“And also to all the staff, past and present, to the loyal customers, and to Paul and Patricia’s families for all their support over so many years.

“It has been our privilege to serve the people of Eskra and beyond and to share your joys and sorrows over the counter,” she concluded.