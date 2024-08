ON what would have been RJ Catterson’s 80th birthday, his family honoured his memory by organising a fundraising dance on May 11, raising an impressive £11,360.57.

The event, held at The Mellon Country Inn, featured a variety of musicians who had played alongside the Castlederg man throughout the years.

Before his passing, RJ had expressed a deep desire to give back to the nurses and carers who had provided him with exceptional care during his illness. While he wasn’t able to fulfill this wish himself, his wife Kathleen and their six children – Damian, Paul, Brian, Jenny, Catriona, and Mark – carried out his plan.

The dance saw hundreds of attendees, and many more supported the cause through a GoFundMe campaign. RJ’s family extended their gratitude to The Mellon Country Inn for hosting the event, and to Hugo Duncan for his outstanding role as MC. They also expressed deep appreciation for the talented artists who made the night a memorable one.

The event raised an incredible £11,360.57, which was divided between two deserving charities: £6,560.56 was donated to Marie Curie Cancer Care, and £4,800 to the Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund.

The Catterson family is deeply thankful to everyone who contributed to this fantastic tribute.