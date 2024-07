SMALL farmers and rural communities could be negatively-impacted if the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) persists with their plans to increase the minimum farm claim size from the current three hectares to five hectares, Sinn Féin has claimed.

The party’s West Tyrone general election candidate, Órfhlaith Begley, warned that changing the eligibility criteria for the new Farm Sustainability Payment, which is the successor to the Single Farm Payment, would put many small farms across the North out of business.

Ms Begley said, “DAERA is proposing to increase the minimum claim size for the new Farm Sustainability Payment from the current three hectares (7.4 acres) to five hectares (12.3 acres).

“This is bad news for 1,491 small farms across the North, which would not be eligible for the new payment, which is the successor to the Single Farm Payment.

“It would put many of them out of business.”

Ms Begley said that many small farms in West Tyrone would be affected by this change.

She said, “This is a direct consequence of the disastrous decision to exit the EU which led to the loss of millions of pounds of EU funding, on top of the many other challenges that farmers face, such as the rising rate of BTB and climate change.”

The election candidate warned, “If the Department proceeds with this, it would be devastating for these farmers, their families, the local economy and rural way of life.

“In most cases, the only option to secure planning permission in rural areas is access to an active farm business number. If these farms went out of business, it would have a severe impact on young families wanting to set up home in the country.

“This is essential for rural sustainability and the future of local schools, sports clubs and local services.”