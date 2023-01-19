This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Farmers urged to make wellbeing a priority

  • 19 January 2023
Farmers urged to make wellbeing a priority
Veronica Morris, Rural Support chief executive, and Gillian Reid, head of farm support, pictured along with Rural Support mentors who deliver 'Coping with the Pressures of Farming' workshops.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 January 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY