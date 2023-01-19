Farmers urged to make wellbeing a priority

A CHARITY that providing support for farmers across the North is hosting a series of free workshops aimed at helping those involved with the agricultural industry deal with the mounting pressures they are facing.

Veronica Morris, Rural Support chief executive, said, “The farming industry continues to face many stressful factors which are outside of their control including rising input costs, rising interest rates, animal disease and farm inspections, while also often working in isolation.

“To handle these sorts of challenges, having a high level of mental fitness is essential. As we move into a new year, we are asking farmers and their families across Northern Ireland to make increasing their mental fitness a priority and participate in one of our free ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshops.”

The ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshops are delivered across the North to farmers and farm families under CAFRE’s Farm Family Key Skills Programme.

The workshop, which is free to attend, focuses on how to recognise the symptoms of excessive stress; exploring ways to build resilience, develop strong mental fitness and learn how to access specialist support.

They also encourage participants to identify changes they could make to their lifestyle and/or business practices to improve outcomes for both the individual and the farm enterprise.

Gillian Reid, head of farm support at Rural Support, said, “Talking about our mental health isn’t something which sits easy with farmers, but our ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshops allow individuals to voice their concerns in an open and confidential space and are facilitated by two of our trained professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.”

Gransha Hall in Enniskillen will host a workshop on Wednesday, January 25, starting at 7.30pm.

There are also further workshops at Carcullion House, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm and Killead Presbyterian Church Hall in Crumlin on Monday, February 13 at 7.30pm.

Spaces are limited so to register please contact Rural Support’s Farm Support Unit by contacting their Freephone number 0800 138 1678 or email farmsupport@ruralsupport.org.uk. Places can also be booked via CAFRE’s website.

For any groups that would like to avail of this free workshop, please get in touch with Rural Support.