Farmers urged to support Livingstone Tractor Run

FARMERS from across south Tyrone are being urged to sign up for the hugely popular Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run, which is taking place on Saturday, December 31.

This year’s Livingstone Tractor Run will be dedicated to the memory of Shane Lappin a faithful helper at the tractor run.

Shane and his family have been involved in the Tractor Run from it began before he tragically passed away in June 2020 while working on his new home with his wife Sarah.

The tractor run will support three local charities the Southern Area Hospice, NI Air Ambulance and NI Children’s Hospice.

The tractor run started back in 2012, by the Livingstone Family to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care they provided to Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life.

The event has grown over the years with over 750 tractors attending it some years.

The Livingstone tractor run to date has raised over £730,000 for the nominated charities. Year on year the event has grown, attendees and the amount it raises for charity. Make sure you come along and support this great event.

A spokesperson for the Hospice said, “The tractor run will start in the Armagh Business Park in Armagh and will travel to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill on the way, before returning to Armagh Business Park.

“We invite those with tractors to come along. It is only £15 to take part and all proceeds goes to the three great charities.

Registration begins at 10am before setting off on the route at 12 noon. Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of tractors that will be on display, so bring your family and friends and join in this great charity event.

If you cannot make it and want to show your support you can get in touch with any of the Livingstone family or organising committee or donate online via Just Giving: www.justgiving.com/team/TractorRun