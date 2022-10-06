Farrah scoops Spirit of NI Award

Sion Mills was jubilant on Friday night when news emerged of one of its best-known residents scooping a prestigious award. Seven-year-old Farrah McCloskey became the proud recipient of the Overcoming Adversity Award as part of the Spirit of NI Awards, which took place at the Culloden Hotel.

Farrah will be known to many in Sion and Strabane already and indeed soap watchers in general for appearing in the Barnardo’s idents which precede Emmerdale and this is yet another string to her young bow. She was nominated for the awards by her father’s business partner Ryan Dolan and West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Farrah’s dad Patrick took the‘ Chronicle ’Herald through the evening’s proceedings, calling the whole experience ‘amazing’.

“It was an absolutely brilliant night at the Culloden. The place was packed, with celebrities from the likes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street and Give My Head Peace. It was very much a family affair with me, Ciara, Farrah, both sets of grandparents, her cousin Brooke and Daniel and Ryan at our table.”

After a sumptuous four-course meal the awards began. Patrick admits to some nerves around the table as they waited with bated breath for the award to come up.

“Of course we were all a bit nervous, especially Farrah but, typical her, she took everything in her stride. Once her name was read out as the winner, the entire table jumped up and down in delight Farrah’s face was an absolute picture! I can’t describe the pride we all feel!

“We were told prior to the awards that a small clip of the winner will be shown before the award is handed over and to stay in our seats. As soon as Farrah’s clip was over, she practically raced towards the stage – we had to catch up with her!” he laughed

The award was presented to Farrah by Dominic Brunt, who plays Emmerdale favourite Paddy Kirk. The evening was rounded off with a performance by rock band Ash and Farrah did ‘a lot of running around’ meeting all the celebrities, with the family travelling home the next day.

When I speak to Patrick on Monday, he tells me that Farrah has the award at school, proudly showing her accolade off to her classmates and it will have pride of place on the mantelpiece as a memory of Farrah’s fantastic achievement.

People took to social media in the wake of the news to shower congratulations on Farrah, labelling the feat as ‘unreal’ and ‘amazing’. Asked whether he thought this might be the first of many, Patrick says,

“You never know what’s down the line. Everyone is so immensely proud of Farrah and what she’s achieved.”