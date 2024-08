A VIDEO of a proud Omagh father singing his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day has gone viral, amassing over 300,000 views on social media.

Vinny McCullagh, well-known in the local community, gave an emotional performance of The Cranberries’ classic ‘Dreams’ as his daughter Colleen walked down the aisle of the Sacred Heart Church last week.

Vinny was joined by his other children, Aoife and Caolán, in a moving musical moment that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The video, shared on Facebook, quickly gained traction, with viewers from across the globe expressing their admiration for the touching gesture. As of yesterday afternoon, it had been viewed over 320,000 times.

Speaking to the UH about the memorable moment, Aoife McCullagh, who is a talented musician and singer, explained,. “We don’t usually sing together as a family,” she said, “but we knew there was no better way to celebrate Colleen’s wedding. It was an emotional moment for all of us.

“Daddy sang at my older sister’s wedding a few years ago and I didn’t record it, but I’m so glad I did this time!” added Aoife.

“We’ve received so many kind comments, and it has made the whole family so happy.”

Vinny, still amazed by the reaction, said, “I can’t believe so many people have watched me sing. We did it as a surprise for Colleen because it’s her favourite song.

“I was so nervous getting up in front of everyone, but I just wanted to show her how proud I am. It was very emotional.

“Dreams is Colleen’s favourite song and it was such a special day for the whole family.”