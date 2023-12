THE Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Thomas O’Reilly, has wished everyone in the district a happy Christmas in his annual festive message.

Cllr O’Reilly said, “As Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I would like to extend season’s greetings to all of our residents.

“Since my nomination as Chair of the Council in June 2023, I have had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of individuals and community groups from our District. In the Fermanagh and Omagh District we are fortunate to have strong communities and dedicated organisations and volunteers. It is the strength of our people and communities and the support they give to each other, which makes our District such a special place.

“Christmas is traditionally a season of goodwill, however, I recognise that many in our society are impacted by cost of living pressures. I know our local businesses would really appreciate your support at this time, and indeed all year round. They are the lifeblood of our towns and villages and at the heart of the community; please shop local where we can.

“Many of us will have the opportunity to have some extended time off from school and work to spend with our family and friends. I would like to extend my thanks and good wishes to those who will continue to work over the festive period including our emergency services and those working in the retail and hospitality sector. I hope you have the opportunity for a rest over the holiday period and I would encourage all residents to keep safe during the festivities to help reduce the pressure on our health service at this time.”

“Christmas can also be a lonely time of year for many, for those who have lost a loved one or those who are separated from family and friends who may be living in a different country. Please take some time over the Christmas period to reach out to those who may be alone or feeling sad at this time to let them know that they are in your thoughts.

“In 2024, I hope to continue to support our local businesses though my Business Breakfasts initiative. I will also build on my existing work to ensure our young people have a voice and as a Council, we will continue to do all we can to ensure that the Fermanagh and Omagh District continues to thrive.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I would like to wish each and every resident a happy, healthy and safe Christmas and convey my Best Wishes for 2024.”