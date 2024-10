THE flags are flying proudly in both parishes ahead of this weekend’s mouthwatering Tyrone County Final clash, which is a rematch of last year’s gripping encounter.

On that occasion, Trillick came, saw and conquered the reigning champions from Errigal Ciaran.

Advertisement

Now, the tables are turned and it’s the Dunmoyle-based side who will be aiming to dethrone the Reds in the decider at 4pm on Sunday in Healy Park.

But the match has added significance for the students of St Brigid’s Primary School in Altamuskin and their current acting principal, Claire McNulty. For, while the 51 pupils are mostly firmly in the blue-and-gold camp, Claire is firmly supporting her native St Macartan’s.

This is the third-ever Tyrone County Final between the two clubs, and it’s Errigal who will be aiming to finally put one over their opponents from Trillick, who have won both of the finals between them so far.

“It has been great in the school since last Monday when the final pairing was confirmed. The craic between myself and the pupils has been brilliant. It’s great that everyone is so excited, and both the parents and pupils are really behind this Errigal Ciaran team,” Ms McNulty said.

“But I’ve been wearing the Red of Trillick and will be supporting them big-time come Sunday. My brother played for the club in the nineties when things weren’t going as well as now for us, so to be going fairly well now has really lifted what’s a fairly small parish.

Advertisement

“The children at St Brigid’s are jokingly asking me why I’m coming in wearing the Trillick colours. We’re going for the two-in-a-row, and I’m sure this final is going to be very close again.”

Meanwhile, GAA patron, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Dr Kieran O’Reilly, will be the special guest of the Omagh St Enda’s GAA club at this weekend’s Tyrone County Final.

It will be the first visit of the Archbishop to the county and will also see him celebrate a Mass in the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Sunday. Members of the three clubs in the local parish – Drumragh, Tattyreagh and Omagh – will be in attendance and encouraged to wear their club colours.