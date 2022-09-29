This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Flavourful ‘Food Festival’ to cook up Sunday storm in Carrickmore

  • 29 September 2022
Flavourful ‘Food Festival’ to cook up Sunday storm in Carrickmore
Cathal Gormley with Il Carro Della Pizza. The authentic mobile wood pizza oven will be in attendance at the Carrickmore Food Festival, which is taking place on Sunday. MC 5 Picture: Michael Cullen
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 29 September 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Unpaid carer’s groups receive grants Former prisoner unveils new book in Carrickmore Carrickmore GP surgery ‘bursting at the seams’ Gala ball marks 40 years of Omagh Riding for the Disabled

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY