Flavourful ‘Food Festival’ to cook up Sunday storm in Carrickmore

Fragrant flavours and tastes of local and international cuisine are set to cook up a storm this Sunday in Carrickmore, as the town’s second ever food festival will fill the air with sugars, spice… and everything nice!

Organised by Carmen Community Initiative, the fabulous foodie fest will feature no less than 25 food vendors, while a range of children’s activities and street music will ensure that there is fun – and treats – for all the family.

Foodie FEST

Advertisement

Vendors returning to the festival this year include: ‘Dolce Sofia Dolci & Prodotti Italiani’, who is looking forward to delivering the goodness of Italy to Carrickmore; ‘Antonio Made in Naples Pizza’, who make delicious wood-fire pizza on-site using old school Neapolitan skills; and ‘Kennedy Bacon’, who will be serving up Tyrone-based award-winning bacon to revellers.

Simply Crêpes of Lurgan will be rocking their delicious thin pancakes once again, while the ‘Flamin’ Outback BBQ’ will be serving up table specialties to the hungry masses from their black portable grill, and ‘Il Carro Della Pizza’ will be making authentic wood-fired pizza in front of your very eyes.

‘Italy Gnam Belfast’ are bringing all the meats, cheeses, condiments, olive oil and Lavorzione, direct from Italy to Carrickmore, and ‘Happy DayZ Ristrello Coffee’, Ballygawley, are introducing ‘Betsy’, the coffee cart, to the town to serve up Ristretto coffees, hot chocolates, teas, traybakes, and more.

New tastes

‘La Tia Juana’ are back with their authentic Latin-American street food, including chili and avocado sauces, which are all gluten-free and cooked fresh on-site.

New vendors include ‘Bona’s Food Outlet’, who are on-hand to sell Filipino-style whole roasted hog and other Filipino dishes, and ‘Sophie’s Scran’, the first solely-vegan food truck to hit the northwest, will be offering a huge menu for vegans, vegetarians and those who eat a gluten-free diet.

‘Ke Nako Biltong’ will also be on-site, cooking their prize-winning biltong, droewors, boerewors and steaks this year in their wonderful wagon.

Advertisement

And for the kids, Corbally Fun Farm will be bringing along their mobile petting, and fabulous face painting and crafts will keep the little ones entertained.

Delicious extravaganza

Claire Daly, who is helping to organise the event, said that she hoped that the festival will build upon last year’s delicious extravaganza, which saw upwards of 2,000 people descend upon the town.

“There’s something suitable for all ages to entertain the eyes, the ears and the tummy on this free family day out on Sunday,” she said. “Enjoy music and activities for all ages, and live music to keep everyone entertained.

“With such an array of worldwide tastes and flavours, hands-on entertainment for the younger ones, and sights and sounds to suit every age, the Food Festival is sure to be a great day of fun and activity for all,” Claire continued.

“Do join us for this annual event for the whole family.”

‘Elvis Spectacular’

To kick-start the carnival atmosphere in Carrickmore, the Patrician will be hosting a brilliant event titled ‘The Elvis Spectacular’ on Saturday, October 1. The night will begin at 8.30pm with a super set from Aiden Scott-Browne, before the headline event at 10.30pm, featuring Ciaran Houlilhan.

This event will have tables, chairs, and a dancefloor – and a brilliant night is promised.

Tickets are £15, are are available from The Patrician, or £16 online, available at ‘www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/The_Patrician’.

Carrickmore Food Festival will take place this Sunday (October 2) on Main Street from 1pm to 5pm. It is a free family event, and free street parking is available.

Take note: People of the area, please be mindful about parking on Carrickmore’s Main Street overnight on Saturday as the road will be closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit ‘Carmen Community Initiative’ on Facebook.