Flower festival and choirs mark opening of refurbished halls

MEMBERS of Drumglass Parish will have the opportunity to see their newly-refurbished parish halls in Church Street, Dungannon this Sunday.

Opened on September 23, 1972, the original halls were used for uniformed organisations, church functions, and social occasions for the people of Dungannon and Moygashel.

Hundreds of people would have used them every week.

Now, after 50 years of use, they have had a major refurbishment with the inclusion of a new lift, which will enable all people to access all areas of our halls, a new patio area, two new meeting rooms, and an extended foyer.

Drumglass Parish rector, Rev Bryan Martin, said, “We are so thankful to God that our halls are opening again. It has been a struggle not to have them for over a year, but I hope and pray that parishioners and visitors will see the possibilities that these newly refurbished facilities will bring.”

As they begin their golden anniversary, and open the halls to the wider community, the Church of Ireland parish will be hosting a Flower Festival, entitled ‘Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever’, based on Hebrews 13:8, with Alan Beatty as creative director.

The festival opens on Friday, September 16 at 10am, and at 11am, the Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Rev. John McDowell, will come to officially-open the new halls. At that service, there will be local primary school choirs and dignitaries.

On Saturday, September 17, they will be hosting the Dungannon Choral Society, and at the closing service on Sunday evening at 6.30pm in St Anne’s Dungannon, the former rector of the parish, the Rt Rev Andrew Forster, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, will be preaching.

Rev Matthew Topley, the curate-assistant, said, “As a church family, we are excited to throw open the doors of our newly-refurbished hall in the heart of Dungannon, and welcome people from the whole community.

“Everyone is invited to come for a nosey and have a wee cuppa, especially during our Flower Festival.”

Refreshments will be served throughout the weekend, and group bookings are welcome. Please contact our parish secretary, Mrs Samantha Sharkey on 028 87752281 or email enquiries@drumglassparish.org.