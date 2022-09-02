This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Flower festival and choirs mark opening of refurbished halls

  • 2 September 2022
Flower festival and choirs mark opening of refurbished halls
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Jean Faux: ‘Fabulous teacher’ passes away at 103 Explore the heart of historic Ulster Omagh schoolgirl ‘made to feel like proper princess’ New women’s group set up in Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY