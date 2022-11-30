For You charity launch Dungannon Giving Tree to return festive joy

DUNGANNON charity ‘For You’ in conjunction with ‘Me You and Them’ has launched an online ‘Giving Tree’ to bring back the magic of Christmas to those less fortunate.

The Dungannon Giving Tree is an online donation platform where people can contribute towards ensuring no families go without this Christmas – essentially a virtual way to buy a gift or food for a family this Christmas.

While this donation platform is readily available for anyone who wishes to contribute, following its launch on Monday, ‘For You’ has many other exciting Christmas initiatives to help the Mid-Ulster community.

To mark their first Christmas away from home, ‘For You’ will be supporting Ukraine families – helping them to have a special festive season.

And that’s not all… a free ‘12 Days of Christmas’ competition will be held following generous donations from local businesses, Santa visits will be in full swing come December and Christmas dinners for people in the community that have no family will be delivered on Christmas eve.

Glena McDowell who runs the charity said, “We are overjoyed by the support from local businesses and turn out to the launch on Monday evening. We want to thank each and every person that took the time out to attend and help make it a great success.

“Christmas is all about caring and sharing and ‘For You’ is committed to building on the success of last year’s campaign to make sure no child misses out on the joy of a Christmas present.”

So whether it’s their ‘12 days of Christmas’ competition or the gift of a visit from Santa Claus, ‘For You’ has something for everyone to enjoy this festive season.

To donate or to find out more, visit ‘For you’ on Facebook or use the online link https://meyouandthem.koopi.co.uk