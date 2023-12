PARENTS who only a couple of weeks ago worried that a beloved preschool centre could be closing down, are now looking forward to its Christmas Fayre this Sunday.

The fortunes of Ladybird Playgroup have undergone a dramatic turnaround in recent weeks, ever since parents and staff came together and decided that its future was worth fighting for.

The concerns began when a letter was issued notifying parents that the almost four-decade-old institution would soon be closing its doors.

However, earlier this week, parents received a message informing them that Ladybird Playgroup, which operates out of CKS Community Centre in O’Kane Park, would definitely be reopening in January.

Niamh Taggart, whose son Senán attends Ladybird Playgroup, spoke to the UH about the relief that came over her when she got the good news.

“All the parents at Ladybird were delighted to hear that the playgroup will reopen in January.

“Ladybird is such a vital service for our community, not only for the children currently at ladybird but for all future children of preschool age.

“It is a great place and to know that it is safe for another while takes such a weight off our shoulders,” said Niamh.

Omagh councilor Barry McElduff, who has attended a number of the talks which have helped to save the playgroup, said he was impressed by the ‘determination and resolve’ shown by the entire preschool community.

“Ladybird Playgroup is a prized possession for the people of Omagh, especially those who live on the Dromore Road, Tamlaght Road and Brookmount Road,” said the local councillor.

“In recent weeks, I have seen just how important accessible and affordable childcare is for local families, and the strength, determination and resolve has been shown by parents and staff of Ladybird Playgroup testament to that.”

Cllr McElduff is encouraging all local people to support the festive fundraiser which Ladybird has organised in the CKS this Sunday.

“This weekend there will be a craft fayre running from 2-6pm, and I think everybody from the surrounding communities should show their support, as they should for any future fundraising events.”

Ladybird now seems to be stepping with confidence into 2024, which will be its 40th year in business.

A table at the craft fayre costs £15 and all the money raised will go towards helping to sustain Ladybird Playgroup for years to come.