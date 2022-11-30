Fountain Street launches 2023 calendar

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association’s Reminscence Group released their 2023 Calendar recently, under the theme, ‘An Srath Bán – Níl aon tinteán mar do thinteán féin’ (Strabane Home Sweet Home).

Launched on Wednesday evening of last week, the calendar is a collection of old photos of Strabane town from bygone years. As with last year’s calendar, the cover artwork was provided by Strabane man Chris ‘Kitter’ McCrossan, an artist who has resided in Newcastle for many years.

A group member of the project, Aodhan Harkin explained, “Copies of the calendar will be delivered free of charge to all households in the Fountain Street catchment area and anyone outside of that area can purchase one at the Community Centre (cost £5) and hopefully a few shops will stock them across the town from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards. They would make ideal stocking fillers or Christmas presents for family at home and abroad who would like to remember years gone by.”

He also took time to acknowledge the active participation of all those in the Reminiscence Group who contributed to the production of this calendar over several months at the Centre.

“Everyone played their part but I would like to offer a special word of thanks to Sean Crawford who co-ordinated the group, to chairperson Lynn Maguire and all those involved including Anne Gilloway, Carmel Conroy, Pat Robinson, Ann McGowan, Tish Porter, Annie Monaghan, Annette McCosker, Kathleen Strawbridge, Deirdre Harkin, Mary Hegarty, Eamon McColgan, Graham O’Kane, Martin Lyttle, Eamon Cooke, Aiden Dunne, Sean MacIntyre, Gerard McBrearty, John Conwell, Jacqueline Maguire and Elaine Robinson for their active involvement in the project.”