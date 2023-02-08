Foyle Hospice set to host volunteer recruitment drive

FOYLE Hospice are having a volunteer recruitment drive this month, and are asking for the help of the local community.

Through kindly giving their time, expertise and services, volunteers make such a positive impact. However, Foyle Hospice need even more volunteers to help out in Day Hospice, fundraising and retail roles.

Day Hospice volunteers are needed to offer complimentary therapies, creative therapies and beauty therapies.

Minibus drivers are also needed to take patients to and from the Day Hospice.

A range of fundraising volunteers are also needed for a number of roles including organising, assisting and promoting events, making collections and promoting the weekly draw.

In addition, retail volunteers are needed for Foyle Hospice shops in Waterloo Place and Springtown Industrial Park in Derry, and in the other shops in Strabane, Limavady and Castlederg.

Sammy Nicholl, 70, shared his experience of being a Foyle Hospice volunteer and urged others to get involved.

Sammy, who was a dedicated member of the Ambulance Service for almost 40 years, said the best thing about volunteering for Foyle Hospice is seeing how it benefits patients and their families.

“I worked in the Ambulance Service before I retired, and I’ve been volunteering for Foyle Hospice now for four years,” he said.

“It’s hard to describe the satisfaction you get from volunteering for the Hospice.

“Some patients that you lift to bring to Day Hospice might not be able to get out until the next day you come to pick them up.

“So, when you see their faces, how much they’re looking forward to it and the enjoyment they get out it, you get great satisfaction from that.”

Sammy said that, if anyone is considering volunteering for Foyle Hospice, he would highly recommend

it.

“There are so many different roles, you could help out answering telephones, working in the laundry… There are plenty of opportunities and ways to get involved,” he explained.

Applications to become a volunteer open on January 30 and close on February 28. You can access the volunteer application form via the Foyle Hospice website at ’www.foylehospice.com’ Alternatively, you can contact ‘rachaeldobbins@foylehospice.com’, or call 02871 351010 for further information.