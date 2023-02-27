Frustration at closure of recycling centre in Carrickmore

ONGOING closures of the local recycling centre continue to frustrate residents in the Carrickmore area.

The centre has been closed several times in recent weeks at short notice.

Local businesses and residents complain they turned up to the site believing it would be open, only to discover it was closed.

Carrickmore-based, Sinn Fein councillor, Catherine Kelly, has criticised Fermanagh & Omagh District Council (FODC) over its ‘poor’ communication to the public.

She said, “I do understand that the council is under staffing and financial pressures at this moment in time. However, there is no excuse for the lack of transparency regarding these closures.

“When will this issue will be resolved?

FODC has blamed ‘temporary operational issues’ for the closures and said that notifications are posted as soon as they can across social media.

A spokesperson stated, “The council has experienced some temporary operational issues at Carrickmore household recycling centre in recent weeks. We recognise and value the important contribution made by residents to ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ through Household Recycling Centres and welcome their continued support in that regard. Changes to Household Recycling Centre opening hours are published through our social media and on the website at the earliest opportunity to enable residents to plan their visit and minimise any inconvenience.”