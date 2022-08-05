Frustration at response to Torrent River pollution Body

A COUNCILLOR has expressed his disappointment at the contents of letter sent to Mid Ulster District Council by the Environment Minister concerning a recent spill in the River Torrent.

In June, Councillor Malachy Quinn called on Council to write to Environment Minister, Edwin Poots MLA, after an apparent slurry spill that the SDLP group leader claimed resulted in “the death of 3,500 fish”.

In his response to this correspondence, the DAERA Minister said Northern Ireland Environment Agency officials were able to “quickly trace the source of the pollution to a specific site” and confirmed there is a potential for “formal enforcement action”.

However, the letter also explained that DAERA Inland Fisheries “do not routinely stock rivers after fish kill events” as research shows that “trout stocks in the affected stretches will “usually recover naturally within three to five years”.

“The last time Torrent had a spill as bad as this it took almost 15 years for the river to return to original levels,” said Cllr Quinn.

“It is more than just trout, it is eels and a whole lot of other species that have been killed in the River Torrent. They may not come back and I am hoping DAERA can do a lot more than they say in this letter.”

The letter also outlines Minister Poots’ stance in regards to the creation of an animal cruelty register.

It references a meeting with the Minister of Justice, Naomi Long MLA last year and explains DAERA officials have carried out “detailed research” on the proposed policy.

“I have accepted that creating a register of animal cruelty offenders is not feasible upon consideration of detailed advice provided [by] my officials following that research,” reads the letter.

“That advice confirms that the relevant reoffending rates are low and do not suggest a clear evidential need for a register, the costs of establishing and maintaining a register would be significant and the data protection implications involved are prohibitive.

“I am satisfied that there are other steps that can be taken immediately in order to ensure those convicted of animal cruelty offences cannot reoffend.

“I have, therefore, instructed my officials to develop and publish guidance encouraging animal rehoming organisations to require potential animal owners to apply for a Basic AccessNI check and disclose details of the certificate obtained to them before transfer of the pet.”

It also explains that DAERA officials are working with councils and the PSNI to determine if enhanced information sharing could be facilitated between the existing enforcement bodies.

Cllr Quinn responded, “While I accept the contents of the letter it is certainly an issue that I intend, and I know my party intend, to pursue over the next couple of months and years and hopefully it is not the final nail in the coffin.

“We need this register plain and simple. This is the best way to prevent animal cruelty and the only way to do it in my opinion. Hopefully the rest of Council will support us in doing that.”

Council’s Chair, Councillor Cora Corry said she agreed with Cllr Quinn’s stance on the issue telling the chamber “hopefully we can get a wee bit more progress on this matter”.