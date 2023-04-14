Full fibre broadband network extended in Cookstown area

NEARLY 3,000 homes and businesses around Cookstown are to become connectable to gigabit capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure is being rolled out by Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider, which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

Fibrus went live in Cookstown last summer, and has now extended its broadband infrastructure to the surrounding area, taking in villages such as Moneymore, Ballinderry, Coagh and Killucan.

The company has set out to transform broadband infrastructure here and in the north of England, having already extended its network to over 250,000 premises across both areas.

Explaining what this means for the people living and working in the area, Colin Hutchinson, chief financial officer at Fibrus, said, “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in areas such as Moneymore, Ballinderry and Coagh. For too long, regions across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Colin explained that the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic, and continues to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in so-called ‘digital darkness’.

He added, “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland, and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

Mid Ulster MLA, Michelle O’Neill, said it was great to see Fibrus coming to the wider Cookstown area.

Sinn Fein’s leader in the North said, “Providing the area with the ability to connect to full fibre broadband will enhance the lives of local residents and businesses through access to a secure broadband connection.”

DUP Mid Ulster MLA, Keith Buchanan, added, “It’s been exciting to see how this full fibre broadband rollout has positively impacted on Cookstown, and I’m delighted to see that the service has now been rolled out to the wider area, taking in rural communities in the constituency. It is vital that families and businesses in rural communities have access to affordable quality broadband.”

To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Fibrefast Fibre Broadband, call (028) 90993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.