A COMMUNITY project which has allowed children from Sion Mills to benefit from a range of activities during the summer months for over two decades has marked yet another successful year.

Funded by the Housing Executive to the tune of £1,400, and run by Sion Mills Community Association, the participating children were lucky enough to embark on a range of activities. This summer saw The Painted Pig on Dock Street facilitate a pottery painting session, BM Promotions run a mixed media t-shirt design class, featuring an ice cream creation station, slush puppies and an inflatable penalty shoot-out game and two sporting coaching sessions with RM Multisport.

Outside of Tyrone, the kids were treated to two days away at Lurgybrack Farm and a family trip to Portrush.

Salome Preston, chair of Sion Mills Community Association, said, “We are very thankful for the funding we have received from the Housing Executive. This funding helps is to be top provide kids between five and 12-years-old and from various backgrounds with fun, engaging activities.

It helps forge friendships which we believe creates a strong community bond and good relations. It also allows for two weeks of fun and interaction, building friendships, increasing confidence and developing new skills.”

The community association chair continued, “The social impact of running a project like this is significant as it keeps children, who may otherwise be bored and disengaged, focused and active during the summer months. It also offers a lifeline for parents during the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

“Families benefit hugely from our days away as it gives them a chance to interact with other families from the village, make new connections and friendships. It is our hope that children from all backgrounds who have come along to our summer project will feel confident to attend future programmes that we run.”

Andrew Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, said, “We were delighted to support Sion Mills Community Association who ran a very successful intergenerational summer scheme enjoyed by so many children and families via our Community Cohesion fund.

”The popularity of this project year-on-year is testament to a brilliantly-run and fully-inclusive scheme.

“Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make it a success.”