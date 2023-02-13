Further consultation urged over salmon retention in Tyrone

A STRABANE angler has suggested that further consultation should take place between fishermen and Loughs Agency over a controversial salmon tagging decision.

Speaking this week, Brendan Winters believes the current system, which only allows for license holders to keep three salmon over the course of the season, should be revised.

Following a Loughs Agency decision last month, anglers are permitted to retain one spring salmon before the first of June with a blue tag and two grilse with the black tags after June 1.

Outside of that, there is a catch and release policy throughout the rest of the river system.

“I do think the system needs changed a little, with the Loughs Agency listening to local anglers,” Brendan remarked. “The catch and release method is in full force throughout the Finn and the Foyle, so anglers in the Mourne are the only ones allowed to use the tagging system (to keep fish).

“Although it is a good idea to reduce the number of tags to ensure that rivers maintain a sustainable stock of fish, I would like to see a change, where an increase in black tags is introduced for the grilse, in the 3-7 lbs bracket, and a removal of the blue tags altogether.”

Based on information collected last year, a continual fall in salmon numbers has been recorded year on year, and consequently the precautionary approach previously adopted is being maintained.

“Although catch and release is a good thing to maintain stocks, salmon is in decline all across the world with numbers dropping, and there should be a mandatory return of all larger fish to the river, thus allowing stocks to remain replenished at a good level,” Brendan continued.

“Ideally, it would be great if we could encourage anglers to let larger fish go, and retain smaller fish. The larger the fish dictates how many eggs that fish can spawn, so it makes sense to let these fish go to keep numbers up.

“It’s important to give the river the best opportunity to keep its current stock.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the angler to take responsibility for what they catch, and what they retain.”