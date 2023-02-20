GAA club’s guard of honour for respected father-of-four

RESPECTED Errigal Ciaran stalwart Shaun Conroy was afforded a guard of honour before being taken to his final resting place in a poignant funeral service at St Mary’s Dunmoyle last Friday.

Prominent members of the Errigal Ciaran club assembled as the cortège made the short journey from his homestead to the church, acknowledging a man who was deeply-invested in every facet of his community.

Conroy passed away last Tuesday at the untimely age of 49, leaving behind his beloved wife Caroline and children, Darragh, Caoimhe, Neil and Brian.

Fr Michael O’Dwyer, who presided over the service, spoke of the shock that greeted the news of his death.

“Shaun was at Mass here last Sunday. Last week he arranged his mother’s anniversary Mass which included his aunt’s month mind. His sudden death shows us the fragility of life. It is a true saying – we may put our socks on in the morning, but we don’t know who’ll take them off that night.

“The death of some who was loved so much is never easy to accept let alone take in when it is as sudden as Shaun’s. And then as a family you have to face a wake and a funeral. That is part of the process.

“It will not change things, but these rituals are stepping stones into tomorrow and are unfortunately facts of life.”

Fr O’Dwyer also called upon Shaun’s children to honour their father’s legacy, as well as paying tribute to his tireless and selfless work with Errigal Ciaran over a period of many years.

In recent times, Shaun was a club caretaker and photographer, and the esteem in which he was held was very evident by the large congregation at Friday’s service.

“When children come along, they experience the unconditional love of a father and a mother. Darragh, Caoimhe, Neil and Brian, you know only too well all the things your father did for you, how he went out of his way to help you grow and become the people you are today – you must continue to build on the qualities and values he has taught you so that he and your mother can continue to be proud of you.

“Shaun was always willing to get involved in many aspects of life in the school, in the football club, in the community. In doing so, he gave of his time and talents to help better those around him. He was always available and ready for action.

“In all these ways, Shaun expressed his love for his family, his friends and his community.”