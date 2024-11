TUMMERY Athletic FC will celebrate 50 years of football and community spirit this weekend, in what has been described as a ‘remarkable milestone’.

The Dromore club will celebrate its Golden anniversary with a dinner dance on Saturday night at the Mellon Country Inn, which will include a drinks reception, meal and music by Barry Kirwin.

In November 1974, a group of local men came together in the living room of Pat Donnelly, to build the foundations of what would eventually evolve into a thriving football club.

Founding member Liam McLaughlin said, “We really didn’t realise the legacy we were starting; we just wanted to play football, but it has grown into something truly special.

“What began as a dream among friends in 1974 has blossomed into a community institution, built by the tireless dedication of players and committee members who wore many hats to get the club off the ground.”

The club has enjoyed great success across the years, with many unforgettable moments marking its 50 years in existence.

The first trophy came in 1991 with the Mulhern Cup – a piece of silverware which holds deep significance.

Then followed a deserved promotion back to Division One in 1997, where the club has remained ever since as one of the longest-standing teams.

The early 1990s saw the progress and expansion of Tummery Athletic FC, with introduction of a reserve team, introduced to meet growing interest amongst the community.

“Each milestone was a step forward,” Mr McLaughlin said. “We’ve bee through some challenges, but the club has always shown steady progress.”

The 50th anniversary also serves to acknowledge the impressive growth and development of youth divisions, launched in 2017.

Beginning with two teams and 40 players, the club now boasts over 300 members, supported by more than 50 dedicated coaches.

Among their rich haul of trophies also lies back-to-back Mulhern Cup victories in 2005 and 2006 and a historic first Mercer Cup win in 2019/2020, followed by two more consecutive titles.

“We owe so much to every person who contributed to this journey—players, coaches, volunteers, and supporters,” Tummery Athletic chair Eunan Kelly added.

“50 years is an incredible achievement, and we’re grateful to all who have played a role in getting us here.”

The Tummery Athletic FC 50th anniversary dinner dance will take place this Saturday night, November 16, at the Mellon Country Inn, Omagh, with drinks reception beginning at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at £50 and the dress code is smart.