TYRONE was a bustling hive of festivity at the weekend as people gathered in scores to watch Christmas lights being switched on in towns across the county.

On Saturday, a family focused fun day was organised in Dungannon by the Mid Ulster District Council ahead of the Christmas light switch-on later that evening.

The Christmas event, held in Ma

Advertisement

rket Square, included an on-stage DJ, the chance to meet Spiderman, as well as free drop in arts and crafts and face painting in Ranfurly house.

Once Santa arrived and the lights were switched on, as a special Christmas treat, Dungannon Film Club held a special screening of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.

Meanwhile, over in Omagh, local people celebrated the return of the traditional lights switch-on event after it was cancelled last year.

Happy residents took to social media to welcome the lights back to the town, with one saying, “It’s great to see – just like the good days. Well done to everyone.”

Another said, “Good to see a large turnout for the switch-on of the Xmas lights.”

This year, Omagh was transformed into a Christmas wonderland with carolling, music and performances by community groups throughout the day – including a Christmas ensemble by St Eugene’s Brass Band and songs by local rising star Andrew Dolan.

Children were guided merrily through an ‘Elf trail’ and also enjoyed Christmas inspired face painting as well as meeting some Christmas characters along the High Street.

Advertisement

Once the lights illuminated the town centre, Andrew Dolan sang ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ to the thousands of joyous spectators.

In Strabane, Santa Claus was the guest of honour as a magical Christmas parade made its way through town. Not before activities were held in the Alley theatre to generate maximum festive cheer.

There were performances from Strabane Brass Band, Class Act and Encore before and after the lights were switched on at Abercorn Square and Railway Street.