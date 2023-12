CHRISTMAS came early to Gallows Hill in Omagh this year with a festive feast to celebrate the photography skills of the area’s older residents.

Residents showcased their work at a dinner after brushing up on their photography skills this year at classes provided by Gallows Hill Residents’ Association and funded with a community grant from the Housing Executive.

The grant, which was over £2,700, paid for photography classes for residents and further grants for the Housing Executive paid for a summer family fun day and the Wednesday morning club at the local community centre.

Christopher Spence, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for the South West, said, “Our grant worth £2742.36 helped fund photography classes as well as a variety of community events throughout the year.

“Seeing the beautiful photographs taken by residents after they had a chance to learn a new creative skill was great and it marked a brilliant end to a busy year for the residents’ group.

“Earlier in the summer, the group was able to use our grant to organise a family fun day for the whole community.

“A Wednesday morning club was also kickstarted thanks to our grant, which gave older residents the chance to meet up and socialise.

“As the New Year approaches, we’re looking forward to continuing our support for the group as they put on more events like these which benefit the local community.”

Michaela McManus, secretary of Gallows Hill Residents’ Association, said, “Our community work this year has been greatly enhanced thanks to the funding provided by the Housing Executive and we’d like to thank them for their continued support.

“We were blown away by the high calibre of photographs produced by residents who attended our classes this year.

“Christmas dinner was the perfect opportunity to show off these photos and bring some festive cheer to residents.

“Bringing the community together at Christmas is so important and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves and appreciating the photographs.”