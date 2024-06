A SENIOR citizens club based in Gortin has closed its doors after 24 years due to dwindling numbers.

The group recently donated a sum of £2,000 to the Air Ambulance NI, not before thanking everyone who supported the club throughout its many fond years in existence.

Speaking with the UH, a spokesperson for Glens Senior Citizens Club, said, “The committee members, on behalf of the Glens Senior Citizens Club, have donated a cheque for £2,000 to Air Ambulance NI.”

“The Glens Senior Citizens Club had to close after 24 years as a result of dwindling members,” continued the spokesperson.

“We would like to thank sincerely all those who supported the group over the years.”