Get a taste of what SWC has to offer

LEAVING school? Explore South West College (SWC) this coming January, as it hosts its annual full-time open day events for all further education, higher education and apprenticeship courses starting in September 2023.

This is ideal for GCSE and A-level school leavers.

The college is set to host four open days, with the first drop-in open event taking place at the Dungannon campus on January 24, then at the Erne campus and the Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre on January 31, before concluding at the Omagh campus on February 7.

On the open days, guests will get to experience SWC’s world-class learning facilities and equipment, take part in activities and demonstrations, meet course teams, and ask questions about its range of full-time and apprenticeship courses and pathways to help prospective students better understand the wide range of career opportunities and pathways available to them.

Visitors will also be offered tailored guidance on the wide range of college support services, career pathways, finance options, and support to assist with the online application process.

For those who are unsure about which path to take, the SWC careers team will also be in attendance; offering free, impartial advice for prospective students.

To find out more, or to enrol on a course for September 2023, come along to the SWC Dungannon campus on January 24, Erne campus and Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre on January 31, or the Omagh campus on February 7, from 3pm.