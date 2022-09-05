Get ready to jive as Mayor’s Tea Dances return

IT’S time to dust off the dancing shoes and get ready to jive and swing as the Guildhall and Alley Theatre prepares to welcome the return of the Mayor’s Tea Dances this week.

The ever-popular and dearly missed monthly event was temporarily put on hold in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, will welcome regulars and new faces back to the floor for a bit of spinning and twirling to some fabulous live music.

Due to the extreme demand, there will be two tea dances per month between September and Christmas to accommodate everyone.

The first tea dance will take place in the Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday September 7, with another on September 14.

Mayor Duffy said she was absolutely delighted to see their return: “One of the most exciting elements of taking on the Mayor’s chain is getting to host the fantastic tea dances, and I’m over the moon that we are now able to finally see a safe return of this event, which I know so many people have been waiting for.

“The interest in tickets has been unbelievable and it’s great that we will be able to bring everyone together again for some dancing, some music, and even a nice cuppa’ as well!” said the Mayor. “I’m definitely looking forward to picking up a few dancing tips from the experts, but also getting to meet everyone and have a chat.

“The community spirit and the positive atmosphere are what makes the tea dances so special, so as we continue this recovery period from the pandemic, we have reached a very special and important milestone in having them back. I’m already looking forward to September 7th and I’ll see everyone on the dancefloor!”

Attendees are advised that one ticket will be allocated per person to one tea dance each month and tickets cannot be changed or transferred.

To register to attend, you can contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871376508 or by emailing mayor@derrystrabane.com. Tickets are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to register early.

The dates of upcoming tea dances include September 7 and 14, October 5 and 12, November 2, 9, and 30, and December 7 in the Guildhall, with the Mayor also hosting a tea dance in the Alley Theatre on October 19, with further dates in 2023 when the schedule will return to one tea dance per month.

Groups and individuals who have already registered are advised that their tickets have been secured and will be posted in due course.