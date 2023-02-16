Go-ahead likely for Strabane Lifford half marathon in 2023

THE president of Lifford Athletic Club has welcomed news that the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will go ahead this year.

Speculation had been mounting that event, which attracts some 1,200 people annually, was facing the axe under a raft of cost-cutting measures.

But following representation from various quarters, council sources now say that the half marathon is “very likely” to take place.

President of Lifford Athletic Club Brendan O’Donnell said he was delighted with the development.

“Like many in the running community I was hugely disappointed to hear that the half marathon would not take place this year due to budgetary constraints.

“We started the marathon in 2014 as a means of providing a cross-border event which would bring positivity to both towns.

“What began as a 500-strong event now boasts over a thousand applicants each year.”

While both the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and Derry’s Waterside Marathon are expected to take place in 2023, it is understood that the events will take place in alternate years going forward.

Brendan O’Donnell said he hoped the Strabane Lifford Half would remain an annual feature of the local athletics calendar.

“I understand that the money has to be found from somewhere to run one event, never mind both, but I am fearful that regulars who would run the half-marathon every year and have it marked on their calendars may end up abandoning it should they not have that annual event to aim for.

“Hopefully that won’t happen.”