Green day in schools across Tyrone

A SEA of shamrocks ascended upon St Conor’s Primary School in Omagh this week, as students donned their green attire ahead of this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Many other primary schools throughout County Tyrone took part in similar events, welcoming their students in green jackets, jumpers, accessories and more to celebrate the Patron Saint of Ireland.

This was only the beginning of the St Patrick’s Day festivities for most of these children, as they look forward to an array of events and entertainment throughout the community this weekend.

Celebrations in Omagh are due to run tomorrow (Friday), between 12pm and 4pm, with a whole range of fun, games and entertainment in the town, including music, amusements and family entertainment.

This will be a free event, courtesy of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and will feature performances by The Forge Ceili Band, St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band, Clogher and District Pipe Band, and Barry Kirwan.

Strabane will also be celebrating in style with their spring carnival celebrations, and the annual parade from 2pm. There will also be music, arts and crafts, while refreshments will be on-hand at the Alley Theatre from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Dungannon, too, will be hosting a free event on the Hill of the O’Neill from 1pm to 4.30pm, which will include live music, Irish dancing, amusements and face painting, as well as headlining act the Blackwater Ceili Band.

Whilst March 17 usually commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, it also celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

So, stick on that green jumper of yours, grab yourself a pint and enjoy the over-abundance of craic to be had at this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations all over Tyrone.