Green Flag status for four Mid Ulster sites

FOUR Mid Ulster District Council parks and green spaces are among the 75 green spaces here to be awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award by Environmental Charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, for 2022.

The Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon Park and Maghera Walled Garden have maintained their Green Flag Awards, and for the first time, Davagh Forest Park has been awarded the accreditation.

Parks and open spaces wishing to achieve Green Flag status must have a site management plan in place and be able to demonstrate they comply with a range of strict criteria including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management, biodiversity, community involvement and safety standards.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry said, “The continuing achievement of the Green Flag Awards across the four parks and green spaces spread across the Mid Ulster district highlights the hard work our staff put in to ensure that our high quality green spaces remained open, accessible, environmentally sustainable, and pleasing to use.

“All of our parks and open spaces, including the four Green Flag spaces, play a hugely important role in supporting our local communities, both in terms of providing recreational space but also for supporting health and wellbeing.”

The Awards are judged by a panel of experts, who volunteer their time to assess the management plans and the applicant sites through a rigorous judging process. A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

If you are interested in finding out further information about the Hill of the O’Neill, Davagh Forest Park, Dungannon Park or Maghera Walled Garden, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/parks or contact parks@midulstercouncil.org