Greencastle run renamed in tribute to Oliver McCullagh

THE annual Greencastle 5-mile run and walk on Boxing day was renamed in tribute to the driving force behind the popular race, Oliver McCullagh, who passed away in February of this year.

There was a massive turnout on Monday with over 700 athletes completing the hilly five-mile course at the foot of the Sperrins.

Oliver’s daughter, Olivia, said it was a “poignant day” for the McCullagh family.

Advertisement

“This was the first year organising the run without Daddy, but we just followed his template, and the way he ran the race. He had a lot organised already before his passing so that was a great help to us.

“The day went great. The morning was a little hectic as we had some unexpected snow to deal with but once we got the gritters out and got the race started it was fantastic.

“But it was a difficult day without Daddy. He really was the driving force behind the race and it is strange not having him there to greet the runners at the start line.”

Olivia also said the local community has been a great support since the passing of her father.

“Local people are crucial to helping make this race happen.

“They have also been a great support to my family all year. On behalf of my family and the other organisers , I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the race a success.”

In future, the event will be known as the Oliver McCullagh Greencastle 5-mile run in honour its much-missed founder.

Advertisement

l See coverage of Monday’s run on pages 50&51.