This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Greencastle run renamed in tribute to Oliver McCullagh

  • 30 December 2022
Greencastle run renamed in tribute to Oliver McCullagh
The Mad Elf Dessie McAleer, with fellow members of Omagh Triathlon Club, have pictures taken during the 37th annual Boxing Day 5 Mile Run and Walk.JMG6
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 30 December 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY