A NEW book recalling memories of older people, and which was contributed to by the residents of Greenfield, is to be launched later this month.

Facilitated by the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry and funded by the Arts Council NI, the aim of the project was to create a book named ‘Reflections,’ which would work as a keepsake for contributors and the families of those involved.

The project was led by local facilitators Sinead Crumlish and Madeline McCully. Every week Sinead and Madeline attended two care homes, and facilitated different sessions including Madeline telling stories and singing with her autoharp, with Sinead creating various artworks with residents in the form of mosaics and paintings. The aim of the sessions was to benefit residents’ well-being and also to prompt collective and personal memories of bygone days.

‘Reflections’ then brought together the memories, topics discussed during workshops, as well as song lyrics, poems and artworks.

The project began in February of this year and ran until June, consisting of sessions running twice a week in Greenfield.

Shannon Simpson of Greenfield remarked, “Each session has been a source of creativity, expression and connection, providing residents with not only entertainment but also a meaningful way to engage and express themselves.”

Lorraine Calderwood, Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland added, “The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.”

Celebrating all who took part, as well as their stories, ‘Reflections’ will be launched later this month.