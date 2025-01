A FULL congregation at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church reflected the high esteem in which Eva McFarland was held within her local community.

Fondly referred to as the ‘Queen of Dunmullan’, Eva was described by Reverend Jonathan Cowan as the heartbeat of the community, always at the centre of its activities.

He pointed out how Eva had lived for her whole life in in Dunmullan and went on to point to many of the qualities which Eva possessed. Rev Cowan added that, in addition to her work as a Book-keeper, Eva, was someone involved in so many local organisations.

The minister praised her commitment to Mountjoy Presbyterian Church, highlighting her contributions to the Girls’ and Boys’ Brigades, Sunday School, and Church Fellowship.

“Eva was before her time when she played for Cappagh Spurs FC,” he told the congregation at her funeral. “There are many here who would say that, without her proactive approach, Cappagh Young Farmers Club would not exist. When numbers were low, she went around the community recruiting people.

“In addition, Eva was a giver. Her generosity was renowned. Each Easter she gave my children an Easter Egg. But she didn’t leave it at the house, but rather out in the garden, so that an Easter Egg hunt ensued.”

Rev Cowan went on to say how Eva and her husband, David, had travelled all over England in their motorhome. He said she enjoyed the company of others, and loved the Royal Family, exchanging cards with the late Queen.

Eva’s three daughters, Donna, Glenda and Lynne, also paid warm tributes to their mother during the poignant service.

They described how the love story of their parents was very much a traditional one in which Eva took on the traditional role of a wife.

But they added how their father was the one that she turned to when seeking a familiar face and voice, and that seeing him provided their mother with the reassurance that everything was going to be all right.

Eva’s daughters also recounted how the word ‘no’ had gone out of their mother’s vocabulary when her grandchildren came around.

“I think we all wish we had more of mummy’s wonderful qualities,” they agreed.

Mrs McFarland is survived by her husband, David, children Donna (Colin Campbell), Glenda (Matthew Williams) and Lynne (Mark MacCallum) and grandchildren Eve, Lewis, Olivia, Isla and Matilda.