SEVERAL local families who between them fostered hundreds of children over the years were recently celebrated at a ceremony organised by the Western Trust.

The remarkable people at the heart of the event all recently decided to draw a line under their days of fostering, with one couple deciding that 133 children and almost 40 years marked the right time to retire.

At the event, the foster carers and their families communed, shared stories, and enjoyed hearing the overlaps and differences revealed by their reminiscences.

Recognising their good work were social workers, family members and other people who watched and supported them over the years.

Each was awarded with an engraved cut glass memento and beautiful bouquets of flowers – a small token of gratitude for their incredible commitment and sacrifice.

One of the people celebrated was Marie Conway, who attended the event with her family.

Marie dedicated over 34 years to fostering, caring for over 20 children.

Carmel Mc Aleer, who over 27 years fostered over 80 children, was also there, accompanied by her daughters.

Carmel reflected on how she and her late husband Pat loved welcoming fresh faces into their home. Her testimony was followed by a touching article read aloud by her daughter Donna Wiggett who reflected on the positive impact fostering had on the whole family.

Peg and Seamus McSorley unfortunately couldn’t attend the event, but were honoured for their dedication of 16 years.

Those present heard how the couple worked in true partnership with all those who were important in the child’s life and afforded all the children a very nurturing experience.

The most impressive feat managed by anybody there went to Janet and Kenny Clements, who, when they began fostering in October 1985, never imagined that they would be a part 133 children’s lives – and that’s not counting their own!

The couple used their farmhouse in the Omagh countryside to provide a break for so many children and young people – and, by extension, their long-term foster carers.

Stephen and Doreen Patterson, who have fostered since 2006, attended along with their sons.

The family have provided numerous children with a joy-filled break.

The event concluded with Ms Catherine McKevitt (Head of Services for Foster care) thanking the all those present for all the dedication and commitment to young and vulnerable people.

l If you are interested in hearing more about foster care within the Western Trust please phone 08000720137 or visit the website on adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net.